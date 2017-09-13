Jim Gaffigan and Wife Jeannie Make First Public Appearance Since Her Brain Surgery 5 Months Ago

The Chappaquiddick star shared in May that doctors had found a large tumor near Jeannie's brain.

"After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed. She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers," he wrote at the time.

In July, he penned a loving message to his wife on their 14th wedding anniversary, as well as thanked their friends and family for being so supportive during Jeannie's hardships.

"When @jeanniegaffigan was diagnosed with a brain tumor so many friends, family and strangers stepped up to offer meals, help, encouragement and prayers," he wrote on Instagram. "It really blew me away. Thank you so much for everything."