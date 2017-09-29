Jim Parsons and 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Stars Top Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Actors List -- See How Much They Earned

The Big Bang Theory stars still make the biggest bank.

Forbes released its list of the highest-paid TV actors, with the CBS comedy owning four out of the top five spots, leading with Jim Parsons ($27.5 million), Johnny Galecki ($26.5 million), Simon Helberg ($26 million) and Kenal Nayyar ($25 million).



Modern Family is the other show to land multiple actors in the top 10, with Ty Burrell ($13.5 million), Eric Stonestreet ($12.5 million), Ed O'Neill ($12 million) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson ($11 million).

The only two male actors not from those two shows? NCIS' Mark Harmon was the fifth-highest earner with $19 million and Kevin Spacey -- the only non-network actor in the top 10 -- brought home $12 million for House of Cards.