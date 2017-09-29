Jim Parsons and 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Stars Top Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Actors List -- See How Much They Earned
The Big Bang Theory stars still make the biggest bank.
Forbes released its list of the highest-paid TV actors, with the CBS comedy owning four out of the top five spots, leading with Jim Parsons ($27.5 million), Johnny Galecki ($26.5 million), Simon Helberg ($26 million) and Kenal Nayyar ($25 million).
Modern Family is the other show to land multiple actors in the top 10, with Ty Burrell ($13.5 million), Eric Stonestreet ($12.5 million), Ed O'Neill ($12 million) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson ($11 million).
The only two male actors not from those two shows? NCIS' Mark Harmon was the fifth-highest earner with $19 million and Kevin Spacey -- the only non-network actor in the top 10 -- brought home $12 million for House of Cards.
Forbes notes that what pushes Parsons over the top of his Big Bang counterparts is not the salary itself, but, among other things, an endorsement deal with Intel and his role as producer and narrator of the new spinoff comedy, Young Sheldon.
Recently, the aforementioned Big Bang male stars, as well as Kaley Cuoco, banded together and took a salary decrease in order to secure their co-stars, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, a higher rate.
