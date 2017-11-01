Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells to Star in Broadway Revival of 'Boys In The Band'
The Boys In The Band is getting a new star-studded Broadway run, courtesy of Ryan Murphy.
The American Horror Story producer joins David Stone in putting on a limited run of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells atop the bill, as well as Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins. One key part that has yet to be cast is the role of the "Cowboy."
The Boys In The Band is an exploration of friendship an heartache within a circle of four gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a birthday party.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Girls' Star Andrew Rannells Follows His Instinct Back to Broadway
“The significance of The Boys In The Band cannot be underestimated. In 1968, Mart Crowley made theatrical history by giving voice to gay men onstage, in this uncompromising, blisteringly honest, and wickedly funny play,” Murphy said of putting on the celebrated show. “The play was groundbreaking in its exploration of how gay men treated each other and how they were made to feel about themselves. And while some attitudes have thankfully shifted, it’s important to be reminded of what we have overcome and how much further we still have to go.”
Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello is signed on to direct the show, which will run at the Booth Theater on Broadway in New York from Apr. 30 until Aug. 6, 2018.
MORE: Theater’s Most Anticipated, Star-Studded Shows of the 2017 Fall Season
While the main cast is well known for their television performances, they are no strangers to the Broadway stage. Rannells, who wrapped the final season of Girls last year, earned a Tony nomination for his leading role in The Book of Mormon. Meanwhile, Parsons starred in the one-man show, An Act of God, while The Big Bang Theory was on hiatus in 2015.
Watch the video below for more of what's coming to Broadway.