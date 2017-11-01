Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells to Star in Broadway Revival of 'Boys In The Band'

The Boys In The Band is getting a new star-studded Broadway run, courtesy of Ryan Murphy.

The American Horror Story producer joins David Stone in putting on a limited run of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells atop the bill, as well as Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins. One key part that has yet to be cast is the role of the "Cowboy."

The Boys In The Band is an exploration of friendship an heartache within a circle of four gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a birthday party.