Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans In Adorable 'Tonight Show' Sketch

There's nothing better than fans freaking out when they meet a celebrity -- except for fans freaking out double-time when they meet two celebrities!

Miley Cyrus joined Jimmy Fallon for night two of the Tonight Show's "Miley Week" on Tuesday, and the hilarious pair decided to surprise the daylights out of some unsuspecting tourists.

Fallon and Cyrus opted to photobomb fans as they snapped pictures in one of the spinning chairs from The Voice -- which makes sense considering the Younger Now artist's role as a coach on the show this season.