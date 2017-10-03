Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans In Adorable 'Tonight Show' Sketch
There's nothing better than fans freaking out when they meet a celebrity -- except for fans freaking out double-time when they meet two celebrities!
Miley Cyrus joined Jimmy Fallon for night two of the Tonight Show's "Miley Week" on Tuesday, and the hilarious pair decided to surprise the daylights out of some unsuspecting tourists.
Fallon and Cyrus opted to photobomb fans as they snapped pictures in one of the spinning chairs from The Voice -- which makes sense considering the Younger Now artist's role as a coach on the show this season.
Armed with an array of props, they posed in increasingly goofy positions behind the chair -- including eating a sandwich from both ends a la Lady and the Tramp.
But the real in the adorable segment joy came when they finally revealed themselves to the fans, leading to some truly epic meltdowns of excitement.
The best moments were when fans would notice Fallon first and lose their minds, only to then realize Cyrus was there too!
The laughter-filled prank was a fun, feel-good segment to celebrate "Miley Week," a noticeable contrast to the singer's appearance on Monday's episode, where she opened the show with a powerful rendition of Dido's "No Freedom."
The 24-year-old pop star was joined by Adam Sandler on guitar, and the pair dedicated the emotional performance to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday.
However, this isn’t the first time Cyrus and Fallon have surprised random people for a bit on the late night talk show. Back in June, the pair went undercover, in full disguise, as street musicians in a New York City subway station.
While the pair were somewhat unrecognizable, Cyrus' flawless soulful cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" attracted a lot of attention and soon the pair revealed themselves. Check out the video below for a look at the impressive stunt.