Jimmy Fallon Announces 'Tonight Show' $1 Million Donation to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

"Last week, we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good," Fallon told his audience on Tuesday. "We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes, people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter. The group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV. And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims."

"And I'm proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating one million dollars to J.J.’s fund," he shared. "Thank you, J.J."

During the night's episode, Fallon also welcomed Victoria White, Marquist Taylor and their Houston gospel choir to sing a moving rendition of "Lean on Me."

"One of the most inspiring clips I saw last week was a video of two singers -- Victoria White and Marquist Taylor -- who visited a storm shelter and formed a spontaneous gospel choir to sing to hurricane evacuees," the Saturday Night Live alum continued. "And it’s my honor to introduce them to you tonight. Here to sing a song dedicated to all the heroes in Houston who did whatever they could to help, please welcome, along with The Roots, Victoria White, Marquist Taylor, and their Houston Gospel Choir."