Jimmy Fallon on Balancing His House Full of Women, Bromance With Justin Timberlake (Exclusive)

Everything Is Mama for Jimmy Fallon's two daughters, Winnie and Frances.

ET's Cameron Mathison sat down with the Tonight Show host in the Rainbow Room of 30 Rock in New York City last week, where he opened up about his second children's book, and what it's like as the odd man out in a house full of ladies.

"It's, 'Mama, read Dada,'" Fallon said of his kids' affection for their mother, even after his first children's book. "They didn't even want Dada to read Dada anymore. It's everything...If I'm doing it, they're not buying it. They just love Mama's voice. Mama's everything."

"The four-year-old listens to me, 'It's hot.' She goes, 'Hot, hot,'" he explained. "Then the baby, I go, 'Franny, stay here.' And I turn around and she has like two knives, I'm like, 'Where'd you get those knives?' 'I got them on Amazon...I got a Prime.'"