Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday's 'Tonight Show' Due to Private 'Family Matter'

Jimmy Fallon is taking the night off.

A rep for NBC tells ET that Friday's taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled "due to a private Fallon family matter." Instead, a repeat of Sept. 25's episode with Madonna and Camila Cabello will air.

A source tells ET that the late night host's mother, Gloria, is sick and in the hospital.



"Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they are by her side right now," the source explained.