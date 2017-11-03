Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday's 'Tonight Show' Due to Private 'Family Matter'
Jimmy Fallon is taking the night off.
A rep for NBC tells ET that Friday's taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled "due to a private Fallon family matter." Instead, a repeat of Sept. 25's episode with Madonna and Camila Cabello will air.
A source tells ET that the late night host's mother, Gloria, is sick and in the hospital.
"Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they are by her side right now," the source explained.
No production changes for next week are planned at this time.
