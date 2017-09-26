Jimmy Fallon Plays a 'This Is Us' Sound Guy Who Can't Stop Crying in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Sketch

This Is Us is an emotional show that can bring anyone to tears -- even those on set during filming, apparently.

In this hilarious sketch from Tuesday's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon plays Dale, a sound guy who's operating the boom mic during the filming of a powerful scene between This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, but he just can't keep it together.

Try as they might, Brown and Metz keep getting drowned out by Dale's mournful sobbing, but he refuses to acknowledge his tears.