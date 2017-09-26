Jimmy Fallon Plays a 'This Is Us' Sound Guy Who Can't Stop Crying in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Sketch
This Is Us is an emotional show that can bring anyone to tears -- even those on set during filming, apparently.
In this hilarious sketch from Tuesday's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon plays Dale, a sound guy who's operating the boom mic during the filming of a powerful scene between This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, but he just can't keep it together.
Try as they might, Brown and Metz keep getting drowned out by Dale's mournful sobbing, but he refuses to acknowledge his tears.
They try take after take to get the scene right, but Dale's crying just gets louder and more intense, until finally the director (played by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day) finally has to confront him.
"You've been ruining the shoot all day! I've lost control over the whole set, so no, Dale, we're not good. I'm not good," the director yells as his voice cracks, and he begins to cry as well. "I'm not good enough."
As the two embrace and openly weep onto each other's shoulders, the emotion overwhelms Brown and Metz, and soon there's a whole sobbing throng of people embracing each other in the center of the room -- sort of like the end of every This Is Us watch party.
The celebrated NBC family drama returned for its second season on Thursday, and the emotional rollercoaster of an episode dropped some shocking revelations about the death of Pearson family patriarch, Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia, who also makes a hilarious surprise cameo in Fallon's This Is Us sketch).
For more on the season two premiere, check out the video below. This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.