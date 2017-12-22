Jimmy Fallon Shares Sweet Throwback Wedding Pic for 10-Year Anniversary

Jimmy Fallon is still keeping the memories alive after 10 years of marriage!

The Tonight Show host wished his wife Nancy Juvonen a happy anniversary via Twitter on Friday, posting a romantic wedding photo of the two where they can be seen sharing a beachside kiss before a beautiful sunset.

"Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss?" Fallon, 43, wrote. "That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary!"

The former Saturday Night Live star met the Hollywood producer on the set of his 2005 romantic comedy, Fever Pitch, and they got married two years later on Necker Island in the Caribbean.

Fallon recently shared to ET's Cameron Mathison that his daughters, 4-year-old Winnie and 3-year-old Frances, are currently all about their mother.

"It's, 'Mama, read Dada,'" Fallon said of his kids' affection for Nancy, referencing his first children's book, Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada. "They didn't even want Dada to read Dada anymore. It's everything... If I'm doing it, they're not buying it. They just love Mama's voice. Mama's everything."

This sentiment was the inspiration for his second book, Everything Is Mama.

"The book is short enough, so you can read the book and get the hell out of the bedroom," he joked.

