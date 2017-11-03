Jimmy Fallon Talks Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s 2002 Split: ‘We Used to Hang Out All the Time’

Justin Timberlake’s bestie Jimmy Fallon wasn’t afraid to spill the tea during his Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Fallon played a game of “Plead the Fifth” where host Andy Cohen quickly asked him about an important year – 2002.

That was both the year that he became friends with Timberlake and the year that Timberlake and Britney Spears split.

Fallon confirmed that his pal did tell him why they broke up and added that Spears’ name will occasionally come up in conversation with Timberlake.

He also added, “We used to hang out all the time with Britney as well. That’s how we met each other on Saturday Night Live. I remember going to a Super Bowl party at Planet Hollywood that Britney and Justin were having. It was just really fun.”