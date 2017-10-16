Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Has Some Regrets About Disclosing His Son's Health Issues on TV

Jimmy Kimmel is happy to report that his 6-month-old son, Billy, is "doing well."

The 49-year-old late-night host speaks with The New York Times about his youngest child's health after revealing during a monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May that Billy had to undergo open heart surgery just hours after he was born.

"He’s going to have another operation coming up soon, and another when he’s around eight to 10 years old," Kimmel shares. "But he’s doing well."