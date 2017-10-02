Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Over Shooting in His Hometown Las Vegas: ‘It’s Like Someone Opened a Window to Hell’

The 49-year-old comedian declared that it’s no longer enough for politicians, the public and the National Rifle Association to send “love and prayers,” to victims of shootings. He added that the NRA should be “praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country,” and called for immediate action to toughen up gun laws.

“There are a lot of things we can do about it … but we don’t, which is interesting, because when someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel plans, we build walls, we take every possible precaution to make it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “But when an American fires a gun and kills other Americans, then there’s nothing we can do about that.”

Visibly teary throughout the 10-minute monologue, Kimmel apologized for getting emotional and noted that addressing such serious matters on his comedy show was not ideal, but important.

“I want this to be a comedy show,” he said. “I hate talking about things like this. I just want to laugh at things every night, but it seems to be becoming increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell.”

“And what I’m talking about tonight isn’t about gun control -- it’s about common sense,” he added. “Common sense says no good will ever come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says you don’t let those who suffer from mental illness buy guns.”