Jimmy Kimmel Brings 5-Month-Old Son Billy to L.A. Fundraiser Event -- See the Adorable Family Pics!

Jimmy Kimmel's adorable baby boy Billy looked happy and content on Saturday when the whole family turned out for the 8th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade event at UCLA's Royce Quad.

The TV host and his wife, Molly McNearney, brought their 5-month-old son and their 3-year-old daughter, Jane, to the charity benefit for one of Billy's first public outings.

Kimmel, 49, held his sleeping infant son in his arms and out of the sun as he, his wife and his daughter smiled for photos outside the event, which benefitted the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.