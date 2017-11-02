Jimmy Kimmel, Channing Tatum Tell Their Kids They Ate Their Halloween Candy, Get Very Different Reactions
Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum are in big trouble with their kids. Though the 49-year-old late night host is out this week, he took the time to record one of his signature Halloween videos with his 3-year-old daughter, Jane, telling her that he ate all of her Halloween candy.
“What?! Uh-oh. I still have one, don’t worry,” the adorable Jane reassured her dad.
“Jimmy Kimmel told me to do it,” he quipped, going over her head.
But things took a turn when Jane started to realize exactly what her dad meant.
“Where are the Swedish Fish?” she asked.
“Mommy ate them,” he said. “Daddy only ate Skittles, M&Ms, Kit Kats, Reese’s peanut butter cups, gum, and eyeballs and Twizzlers and lollipops.”
“I wanted my Skittles!” the upset Jane declared. “The eyeball is bubbles!”
“I ate the bubbles. Now every time I hiccup a bubble comes out,” Kimmel said, which prompted Jane to laugh.
Guest host Channing Tatum didn’t have as much luck with his 4-year-old daughter, Everly. The moment he told her the news, she turned away from him and ran to her mom, Jenna Dewan Tatum, burying her face in her legs.
Tatum couldn’t keep the gag going for long, quickly telling Everly it was all a joke and showing her the candy.
“That’s not funny,” the upset little girl said.
Tatum later added, “You’re right, that was not funny. I’m so sorry, baby.”
For more Halloween fun, watch the clip below!