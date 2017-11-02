Jimmy Kimmel, Channing Tatum Tell Their Kids They Ate Their Halloween Candy, Get Very Different Reactions

Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum are in big trouble with their kids. Though the 49-year-old late night host is out this week, he took the time to record one of his signature Halloween videos with his 3-year-old daughter, Jane, telling her that he ate all of her Halloween candy.

“What?! Uh-oh. I still have one, don’t worry,” the adorable Jane reassured her dad.

“Jimmy Kimmel told me to do it,” he quipped, going over her head.