Jimmy Kimmel Cries After Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Him With a Touching Dedication to Son Billy

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional during his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, when the host surprised him with a meaningful tribute to his son, Billy.

Kimmel has been very open about his son Billy being born with a heart defect, and having to undergo open-heart surgery last April at just three days old. DeGeneres praised Kimmel for his outspokenness on such a personal issue, and surprised the late night host with a live shot of the room in the Heart Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles that she named in honor of Billy. DeGeneres and her viewers had raised $1 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where Billy underwent heart surgery.

Kimmel shed tears as he looked at a shot of the door of the Billy Kimmel room, which now has a plaque reading, "In honor of Billy Kimmel." He also said hi to a few of Billy's nurses, who were sitting in the audience.

"Wow, thank you very much," Kimmel told DeGeneres, fighting back tears. "It means a lot to me."

Earlier this month, it was DeGeneres who was shedding tears, when her wife, Portia de Rossi, surprised her by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund for her 60th birthday.

