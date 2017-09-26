Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About 'Emotional Weekend' in the Midst of Health Care Debate

Jimmy Kimmel had quite a week.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host used the top of his show on Monday to address finding himself at the center of the national healthcare debate after several emotional monologues led to a back-and-forth between him and Sen. Bill Cassidy, the co-sponsor of the proposed Graham-Cassidy bill.

"Unfortunately, the plan Sen. Cassidy and his colleague, Lindsay Graham, came up with – does not protect those parents – or their children – or anyone, really – and so I called him out on that. He was going around telling people it passed the Jimmy Kimmel Test and it doesn’t," the 49-year-old comedian said. "Obviously, this is personal thing for me."

"So this weekend, I was in three cities over the weekend -- and also I had a charity event Saturday night," he added. "And I met so many people who came up to me – strangers, almost everyone – many of them wanted to tell me that the Affordable Care Act, that our president and half our senators are so desperately trying to kill, saved or drastically improved their lives, members of their family’s lives and/or their children's lives."

"They came to me and said, 'Mr. Fallon, thank you for speaking out,'" Kimmel jokingly recalled.