Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Epic Oscars 'Best Picture' Flub in Hilarious New Promo

Jimmy Kimmel is still not over #envelopegate.

The 50-year-old late night host will be hosting the Oscars again this year after his well-received 2016 performance.

In a new promo released on Tuesday, the same day the 2018 Oscar nominations were revealed, Kimmel references the infamous "Best Picture" mix-up when La La Land was mistakenly named Best Picture as opposed to the real winner, Moonlight.

In the clip, Kimmel says he "can't even open the mail because of all of the envelopes," and also wakes up from nightmares of the awkward moment.

"I tried to get past it though, you know, and put it behind me, but it just catches up to me," he says. "I feel like I'm losing my mind. But the worst part is, they want me to do it again. So, what do I do?"

Warren Beatty -- who along with Faye Dunaway presented the "Best Picture" Oscar last year -- then makes a surprise cameo.

"I don't care what you do, just get out of my house," he cracks.

The Oscars airs on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Last March, Kimmel talked about the Oscars fiasco, and said Beatty purposely held on to the two envelopes he was given backstage to announce the "Best "Picture" winner to prove he wasn't at fault.

"He did a very smart thing, and I was impressed by this. He kept those envelopes," Kimmel revealed on The Bill Simmons Podcast. "He would not hand them to anybody. He showed them to people, but he would not hand them over. The two envelopes -- he kept both of them. Because that's the evidence, that’s the smoking gun there. As soon as you give those envelopes up, who knows who switches what out, and who knows what happened."

Watch below:

