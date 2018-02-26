Jimmy Kimmel Reflects on Epic Oscars 'Best Picture' Flub Ahead of 2018 Ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel is still just as confused as everyone else when it comes the infamous Best Picture mix-up from last year's Oscars.

The 50-year-old late night host, who's hosting the Oscars again on Sunday, sat down with Good Morning America, where he talked about the stunning moment. At the 2017 Academy Awards, La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner thanks to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently being handed the wrong envelope, as opposed to the true winner, Moonlight.

"I still don't know how it happened," Kimmel admits. "I'm still not clear on how the wrong envelope got into Warren Beatty's hands. Color coding might be a nice thing to think of this time around but I'll be honest, it would be funny if it happened again."

When asked if there are now new precautions in place to make sure a similar mistake could never occur again, Kimmel cracked, "The biggest safeguard there is that this company PricewaterhouseCoopers will literally have to go out of business if they do it a second time, so I think they'll have to be very, very careful."

Kimmel poked fun at #envelopegate in the promos for this year's Oscars, joking that he's had to go to therapy for it.

The Oscars airs on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Last February, Matt Damon joked to ET that Kimmel was actually to blame for the shocking mistake.

"I was the one person who wasn't surprised that it all got screwed up," he quipped. "That's what they [get] for hiring Jimmy. You know, they got what they paid for."

