Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Why His Twitter Feud With Kanye West Made Him 'So Happy'

Jimmy Kimmel loves to joke around, even if it gets him in trouble.

In an interview from his February 2018 GQ cover story posted earlier this week, the 50-year-old late night host opened up about the infamous 2013 Twitter feud with Kanye West.

“I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy," Kimmel told the mag. "My wife makes fun of me. She's like, ‘You are so happy right now.’ I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that."

The online war began when Kimmel did a parody sketch on his show, making fun of the rapper's BBC interview in which he claimed he was the "biggest" rock star. West didn't appreciate the joke and exploded on Twitter, calling out Kimmel.

"JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," West tweeted at the time, followed by more NSFW comments.

The feud was eventually squashed when West made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past October. Then for Kimmel's 50th birthday, Kim Kardashian West read one of her husband's infamous tweets during the show's "Mean Tweets" segment.

“JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES… OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P**Y IN YOUR LIFE,” she read aloud.

Meanwhile, Kimmel is gearing up to host the Oscars for a second year in a row. Hollywood has already been very vocal about the recent sexual harassment and misconduct allegations within the industry, and Kimmel is ready to tackle the subject during awards night.

“I'm surprisingly not nervous,” he said. “I think there are certain groups of people who think I shouldn't make any jokes about that situation. And there are groups of people who will be mad if I don't make jokes about that situation. So you just kind of have to figure it out. Whatever I do will be criticized by someone. Like, ‘You didn't make enough jokes about Harvey Weinstein.'"

