Jimmy Kimmel Shares Adorable Photo of Son Billy: 'He's Healthy, Happy & Grateful for Your Prayers'
Jimmy Kimmel's son, Billy, is doing better than ever.
The 49-year-old late-night host took to Twitter on Saturday to share a health update on his little boy after he had to undergo open heart surgery just hours after he was born.
"Billy is 6 months old today. He's healthy, happy & we're very grateful for your prayers, wishes & support of @ChildrensLA & other hospitals," Kimmel wrote alongside an adorable pic of his smiling son.
RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Has Some Regrets About Disclosing His Son's Health Issues on TV
Kimmel revealed his son's health scare during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he broke down in tears recalling that a few hours after Billy was born, a nurse noticed he was "purple" and doctors diagnosed him with a heart defect.
"Six days after open heart surgery, we got to bring him home, which was amazing," said Kimmel, revealing that Billy will have to have two more procedures on his heart later in life. "He's doing great. He's eating, he's sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He's doing all the things that he's supposed to do."
Last week, Kimmel told ET's Kevin Frazier that Billy's second heart surgery might be happening soon.
Hear what he had to say in the video below.