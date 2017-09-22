Jimmy Kimmel's Healthcare Monologues: The 11 Most Emotional Moments

Jimmy Kimmel has found a cause beyond comedy.

"I never imagined I would get involved in something like this, this is not my area of expertise."

Despite the 49-year-old comedian’s concession during the first of three monologues this week calling out Senator Bill Cassidy for what Kimmel believes are broken promises of the Cassidy-coined “Jimmy Kimmel Test” in the proposed Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has become an unlikely leading voice in the fight to save the Affordable Care Act.

While Cassidy himself and proponents of the bill argue that Kimmel misrepresents what it actually does, many healthcare analysts have come to the comedian’s defense, stating that he paints a more accurate picture of what the bill could do.

Wherever you fall in this debate, it’s hard to argue that Kimmel hasn’t done his homework. His son, Billy’s, own struggles with congenital heart disease has made Kimmel a passionate Obamacare advocate, and it’s shown in both his heartfelt monologues, as well as his social media presence.