Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy’ Prank Prompts Cursing and the Middle Finger
Oops, they did it again! Jimmy Kimmel has been out this week, but the host kept up his annual tradition of asking parents to submit videos of themselves telling their kids they ate their Halloween candy.
Guest host Jennifer Lawrence introduced the clip as “both a trick and a treat,” giving her impression of President Donald Trump, saying, “Once again those evil parents delivered in a ‘yuge’ and ‘bigly’ way.”
This year’s set of kids didn’t disappoint, screaming, crying, cursing, and even flipping the bird!
“Spit it out of your tummy!” one little girl ordered her mom.
“You’re selfish!” another declared.
Later in the episode, Lawrence interviewed Kim Kardashian and brought up the annual tradition.
“I was going to do that thing that you showed earlier telling the kids that I took their candy and video tape it, but then I just didn’t have the heart to do it,” Kardashian said.
“There were some of those kids’ reactions though, some of them, I was like, ‘Aww,’ and then some of them, if I ever did that to my parents,” Lawrence replied, laughing. “If my parents told me they ate all my candy, I’d be like, ‘OK, well, I’m sorry. I’ll just be in my room.’”
Kimmel and previous guest host Channing Tatum pulled the prank on their little ones earlier in the week and got some drastically different reactions.
For more Halloween fun, watch the clip below!