Jimmy Kimmel's Son's Second Heart Surgery Postponed: Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence & More Will Guest Host

Kimmel revealed Billy had to undergo open heart surgery just hours after he was born during a monologue on his show in May. In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, he shared an update on Billy's health and said he is "doing well."



"He's going to have another operation coming up soon, and another when he's around eight to 10 years old," Kimmel explained at the time.



Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, also shared details about Billy's upcoming surgery while chatting with ET at the Emmys in September.



"We’re at Children’s Hospital again and we have a great team there and we feel really optimistic about it," she said. "It really, actually makes me complain a lot less about stupid things. You know, when we had our 3-year-old [daughter Jane], very healthy, we took that completely for granted. I have so much respect for people who are in that hospital with sick children and going through that."