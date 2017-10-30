Jimmy Kimmel's Son's Second Heart Surgery Postponed: Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence & More Will Guest Host
Jimmy Kimmel is putting family first.
ABC announced on Monday that a series of guests will fill in as hosts of Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, as Kimmel's 6-month-old son Billy's second heart surgery has been postponed due to the common cold.
Monday's show will feature NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as host, with special guests Mila Kunis and Aisha Tyler, and a performance by Ty Dolla $ and YG. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will host Tuesday's show, followed by Channing Tatum on Wednesday and Jennifer Lawrence on Thursday. Friday's slot is yet to be determined.
"Jimmy is very grateful to Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence for filling his very small shoes as guest hosts this week while he, his wife and children sneeze on each other," a statement from the network read.
MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Shares Adorable Photo of Son Billy: 'He's Healthy, Happy & Grateful for Your Prayers'
Kimmel revealed Billy had to undergo open heart surgery just hours after he was born during a monologue on his show in May. In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, he shared an update on Billy's health and said he is "doing well."
"He's going to have another operation coming up soon, and another when he's around eight to 10 years old," Kimmel explained at the time.
Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, also shared details about Billy's upcoming surgery while chatting with ET at the Emmys in September.
"We’re at Children’s Hospital again and we have a great team there and we feel really optimistic about it," she said. "It really, actually makes me complain a lot less about stupid things. You know, when we had our 3-year-old [daughter Jane], very healthy, we took that completely for granted. I have so much respect for people who are in that hospital with sick children and going through that."
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Has Some Regrets About Disclosing His Son's Health Issues on TV
In happier news, we're predicting Lawrence will have the time of her life when she guest hosts for Kimmel. The Passengers star is a huge Kim Kardashian fan, and will be interviewing her on the talk show!
In case you forgot what happened when Lawrence first met Kardashian in New York City in 2015, watch the video below: