Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Epically Claps Back at Internet Trolls After His Emotional Healthcare Monologues

Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, is fighting back.

Last week, the 49-year-old late-night host devoted multiple monologues to his fight to save the Affordable Care Act, a cause he's been outspoken about after his own son Billy's struggles with congenital heart disease. Of course, not everyone agrees with Kimmel, and has had no problem expressing it on social media. On Monday, McNearney had a message for the haters.

"My baby has a hole in his heart," she tweeted. "My dad lives in Puerto Rico. If you think a nasty tweet will shake me, you are mistaken. Beat it, trolls."