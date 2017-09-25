Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Epically Claps Back at Internet Trolls After His Emotional Healthcare Monologues
Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, is fighting back.
Last week, the 49-year-old late-night host devoted multiple monologues to his fight to save the Affordable Care Act, a cause he's been outspoken about after his own son Billy's struggles with congenital heart disease. Of course, not everyone agrees with Kimmel, and has had no problem expressing it on social media. On Monday, McNearney had a message for the haters.
"My baby has a hole in his heart," she tweeted. "My dad lives in Puerto Rico. If you think a nasty tweet will shake me, you are mistaken. Beat it, trolls."
In one of his monologues last week, Kimmel said he was politicizing his son's health problems for the sake of others who will be affected if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
"My family has health insurance, we don't have to worry about this," Kimmel said bluntly. "But other people do, so you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won't be giving you a prostate exam once they take your healthcare benefits away."
ET spoke with both Kimmel and McNearney at the Emmys last Sunday, where they gave an update on 5-month-old Billy.
"It's been a rough start with Billy, but he’s doing great," McNearney said. "He has another surgery coming up and then we’re out of the woods for a while. And our 3-year-old [daughter, Jane] loves him. Like, maybe a little too hard. But it’s been really good."
