JJ Abrams Returning to Write, Direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Following Colin Trevorrow Exit
The latest Star Wars shakeup has Disney and Lucasfilm looking back to the (new) beginning.
J.J. Abrams has signed on to return as the writer and director for Episode IX of the Star Wars franchise, after Colin Trevorrow’s exit last week, StarWars.com confirmed on Tuesday.
“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.
Prior to tapping Abrams, the studio reached out to Episode VIII director Rian Johnson, who opted not to take part in the follow-up feature, Deadline previously reported.
Of course, we’ll have to wait awhile to see how Abrams’ creative vision pans out, with Episode IX still being light-years away. In the meantime, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, is set to premiere on Dec. 15.
