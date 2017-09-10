J.J. Watt Emotionally Hoists Texas Flag at Houston Home Opener After Raising Millions for Harvey Relief

Unfortunately, the game didn’t go in the Texans’ favor, with the Jaguars earning a 29-7 win on the strength of their own defense, but Watt still has plenty to be proud of (even if he didn’t show it in his post-game presser).



Day after day, celebrities continue to come together to help out victims of this summer’s devastating storms. On Tuesday, Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey and many others are teaming up to participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, a one-hour telethon that will air live at 8 p.m. ET across several networks.



For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.