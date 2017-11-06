J.K. Simmons Dishes on Making Jim Gordon a 'Tough Guy,' Says He's Open to 'Spider-Man' Return (Exclusive)

"I don't know anything about show business," Simmons hilariously prefaced his account of his first meeting with the blockbuster director. "My agent called and said, 'Zack Snyder wants to meet with you,' and I was like, 'Awesome. Who's that?' And he was like, 'He's like one of the biggest directors.' Not even like, 'This is what it's about,' just, 'Go meet.'"

"So we went and met and hit it off, 'cause he's a great guy, and we were several minutes into the meeting when I kind of saw this quizzical look and he goes, 'You have no idea why you're here, do you?'" the Whiplash star continued. "He said, 'Commissioner Gordon. I want you to play Commissioner Gordon.'"