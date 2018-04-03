Joanna Gaines Says Being Pregnant With Her Fifth Child Is 'So Fun' Ahead of 'Fixer Upper' Finale

It's a bittersweet week for Chip and Joanna Gaines.

After five seasons on HGTV, their home renovation show, Fixer Upper, is coming to an end when the series finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the final episode, Joanna -- who is pregnant with her and Chip's fifth child, a baby boy -- gave an update on where their lives are headed now that Fixer Upper has officially wrapped.

"If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would've laughed," she wrote on her blog. "Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us. With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that's why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

Johanna and Chip are already parents to two sons, Drake and Duke, and two daughters, Ella and Emmie. Now being pregnant with a fifth, Johanna says she actually finds pregnancy "so fun."

"My two favorite things to do are take naps and eat!" she confessed, adding that she's currently craving the pancakes, chicken salad sandwich, lavender latte and the Gaines Bros Burger with the jalapeño drip jam from her and Chip's newly renovated restaurant, Magnolia Table. "My stomach is growling as I type this!"

"Since it's been over eight years since I was pregnant with Emmie Kay, I joke with my friends that it feels like it’s my first time being pregnant," she continued. "The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother. Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season."

But according to Joanna, having a baby isn't the only way their family is growing, as Chip has decided to increase their "pet population."

"He recently surprised us all with a new kitten AND a new puppy," Joanna shared. "Oh, sweet Chip…"

Joanna concluded her post by reiterating how Fixer Upper has been such an important part of her and Chip's life. "Fixer Upper is the thing that introduced our family to yours, and every Tuesday night for the past five years, we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen," she shared. "We’ve said it many times, but it’s worth saying again -- thank you to everyone who has walked beside us on this journey."

"Whether you watched every single show since season one or you are just now tuning in, you all have been a part of this and Chip and I will always be grateful for your support," she added. "We’re not saying goodbye!"

The reality star also took to Twitter, writing, "I can't believe tonight is our very last episode of #FixerUpper. This picture is from our pilot in 2012 & the last scene in 2017. What a journey this has been!"

The end is bittersweet, but we are excited for what's to come. Tune in tonight for the series finale on @HGTV @ 9/8c! #fixerupper — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) April 3, 2018

Chip shared a similar post, which featured the two posing for a silly pic on set in March 2015. "What a ride it's been!" he captioned it. "I'll be sharing some blasts from the past today leading up to the final episode."

We can’t believe tonight’s the series finale of #FixerUpper. What a ride it’s been! I'll be sharing some blasts from the past today leading up to the final episode at 9/8c on HGTV. @joannagainespic.twitter.com/z1puyS9dDE — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 3, 2018

Hear more on why Chip and Joanna decided to end their popular Fixer Upper series in the video below.

