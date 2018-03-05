Joanna Gaines Shows Off Baby Bump During 'Amazing Weekend' with Husband Chip

Joanna Gaines is one radiant mom-to-be.

The Fixer Upper star, who is pregnant with her and husband Chip Gaines’ fifth child, flaunted her burgeoning belly while hanging out with her beau and their friend, Tim Tebow, at a gala supporting the athlete’s non-profit organization.

“What an amazing weekend with the @timtebowfoundation,” Joanna, 39, captioned the beaming snapshot, which she posted to Instagram as part of a slideshow on Saturday. “Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018.”

The HGTV star looked beautiful in a curve-hugging black gown that worked to partially hide her baby bump. However, the last photo in the collection she posted showed Chip and Joanna on a golf course, where the expectant mom’s belly is clearly visible under her white T-shirt.

Chip and Joanna are already parents to two sons, 12-year-old Drake and 9-year-old Duke, and two daughters, 11-year-old Ella and 7-year-old Emmie Kay.

The happy couple announced that they are expecting back in January, just months after revealing that they are planning on ending their popular home improvement show after its fifth season, in part to spend more time with their kids.

Check out the video below for more on the happy couple’s adorable pregnancy announcement.

