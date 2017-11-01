JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Giving Back, How She's Teaching Her Kids to Appreciate Their Cuban Roots (Exclusive)

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is making sure her kids grow up to love their Hispanic heritage.

The 38-year-old actress, who shares two young daughters with former baseball pro Nick Swisher, was born in Tampa, Florida, to Cuban parents -- and tells ET that throughout her life, both in and out of the spotlight, her Cuban heritage "hugely shaped who I am."

The Kevin (Probably) Saves the World star has embraced her roots throughout her two decades in Hollywood, bringing diversity to typically white roles in playing characters like Ariel on Once Upon a Time.

"The beautiful thing about fairy tales is that they resonate with most everyone," she says. "The thoughtful and incredible casting choices that [OUAT creators] Eddy [Kitsis] and Adam [Horowitz] make celebrate all races and ethnicities, and I think that is what makes the show that much more meaningful to such a diverse audience."