Joe Biden Tweets His Support To Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Veeps Stick Together'
After announcing on Thursday that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has received an incredible outpouring of support from fans and friends.
But few can compare to the tweet former Vice President Joe Biden shared, supporting the on-screen VP.
"We Veeps stick together," he wrote in the caption of a photo of the pair walking the halls of the White House.
"Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia" he added.
The image is a screen grab from a video the two starred in for the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner, where Louis-Dreyfus (in character as Selina Meyer) and Biden got up to shenanigans in Washington D.C.
The Veep star tweeted a message back, thanking Biden.
Sadly, Biden lost his own son, Joseph "Beau" Biden III, in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.
The 56-year-old actress revealed her diagnosis on Twitter, writing, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."
"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky," she added. "So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."
