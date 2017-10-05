Joe Gorga Says Brother-In-Law Joe Giudice Has Lost 45 Pounds in Prison

Joe Giudice is slimming down behind bars! His brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday where he served as a bartender and opened up about Giudice's life in prison.

“I have not gone. I have talked to him on the phone,” Melissa Gorga revealed, noting her husband had been.

“He lost 45 pounds,” Gorga said of Giudice.

“Teresa said he’s skinny!” Melissa added.