Joe Gorga Says Brother-In-Law Joe Giudice Has Lost 45 Pounds in Prison
By
Joe Giudice is slimming down behind bars! His brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday where he served as a bartender and opened up about Giudice's life in prison.
“I have not gone. I have talked to him on the phone,” Melissa Gorga revealed, noting her husband had been.
“He lost 45 pounds,” Gorga said of Giudice.
“Teresa said he’s skinny!” Melissa added.
MORE: Teresa Giudice’s ‘Standing Strong’: 7 Revelations From Her New Memoir
In an awkward moment, Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan declared, “That usually means you’re cheating!” before being informed that Giudice is in prison.
For more from the Giudice family, watch the clip below!