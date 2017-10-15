Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: See the Gorgeous Ring!
Joe Jonas put a ring on it!
The 28-year-old singer revealed he popped the question to girlfriend Sophie Turner on Sunday, Instagramming a picture of her rocking her shiny new engagement ring.
"She said yes," Jonas captioned the pic.
Turner, 21, Instagrammed the same snap, writing, "I said yes."
Jonas' younger brother, Nick Jonas, commented on the happy news as well.
"Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement," he wrote. "I love you both so much."
Jonas and Tuner have been linked together since last November, when they were spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Just last month, the couple adopted an adorable puppy together named Porky Basquiat.
ET spoke with the Game of Thrones actress in July at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, when she gushed about her beau.
"He's a good accessory," Turner joked when asked about taking Jonas to the GOT premiere a week earlier.
