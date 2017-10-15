Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: See the Gorgeous Ring!

Jonas and Tuner have been linked together since last November, when they were spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Just last month, the couple adopted an adorable puppy together named Porky Basquiat.

ET spoke with the Game of Thrones actress in July at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, when she gushed about her beau.

"He's a good accessory," Turner joked when asked about taking Jonas to the GOT premiere a week earlier.

Watch below!