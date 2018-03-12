Joe Jonas Fans Think His New Tattoo Might Be a Tribute to Fiancee Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas' new tattoo is raising a few eyebrows.

On Sunday, the DNCE frontman shared a photo on Instagram of his new ink that features the outline of a naked woman. It's located just below the knot tattoo he reportedly got in honor of his family in 2012.

"@curtmontgomerytattoos does it again,” he captioned the photo, calling out Toronto-based artist Curt Montgomery.

While Jonas didn't elaborate as to the meaning behind the tattoo, fans inevitably started to speculate that the design was a nod to his 22-year-old fiancee, Sophie Turner.

"This girl is Sophie," one of Jonas' Instagram followers commented.

"Sophie.. The red line, red hair.. I love the way u love. So cute," another commenter speculated.

Jonas and Turner announced their engagement in October, but have kept pretty mum about the details of their upcoming nuptials.

Turner's Game of Thrones co-star and onscreen sister, Maisie Williams, did, however, confirm that she'll be a bridesmaid in the wedding, and Nick Jonas also dished to ET about his older brother's relationship.

"I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life," he shared with regard to his 30-year-old sibling, Kevin's, marriage. "That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing."

