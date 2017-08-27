Joe Jonas Goes '70s With Disco Glitter and a Full-On Mustache at 2017 MTV VMAs -- See the Pics!
Ever wonder what Joe Jonas would have looked like in the 70s? Wonder no longer, because 28-year-old singer channeled the decade at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.
Jonas walked the red carpet at the Forum in Inglewood, California, in purple glitter and a full on '70s pornstache.
DNCE's '70s-esque ensembles on the carpet were all part of the plan, however. The group, which won the award for Best New Artist last year, will be teaming up with Rod Stewart during this year's show to perform a reimagined version of Stewart's 1978 hit, "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy."
While fans aren't quite sure how they feel about Jonas' new stache, just a few months ago, he was giving his younger brother, Nick, a run for his money in the looks department.
