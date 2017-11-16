Joe Keery Says Steve Almost Rocked a Speedo on ‘Stranger Things’ But Apparently the Duffer Brothers Hate Us

Though the Duffer Brothers -- the sibling team behind Netflix’s Stranger Things -- have gifted the world with some true ‘80s greatness, they aren’t necessarily merciful TV lords.

Sure, they may have given fans Steve Harrington and his epic evolution from jerky teen jock to world’s best babysitter, but actor Joe Keery, who brings Steve and his luscious locks to life, recently revealed that viewers could have seen a lot more of his character.

It turns out, when he wasn’t battling a Demogorgon (and no, we don’t mean Jonathan), Steve was supposed to be swimming laps in a Speedo!