Joel Edgerton Gives Worst-Ever Pep Talk in 'Gringo' Clip: 'Eat Your F**king Carrots' (Exclusive)

In Gringo, David Oyelow's Harold Soyinka finds himself in a life-or-death stakes situation of the border, fending off the drug cartel and machine gun-wielding mercenaries. Which might actually be better than the office job he came from, where he spends his days taking order form sleazy corporate types played by Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton. In this exclusive first clip, Harold turns to his boss for reassurance after hearing rumors of a corporate merger, but gets a puzzling parable about apes and carrots instead.

"Have I told you about the two gorillas?" Edgerton's Richard Rusk waxes not-so-poetically. "I read it in this book. Two gorillas, right? And every day they get fed carrots and every day they eat the carrots, no problem. Chomp, chomp, chomp--so delicious! Except one day, the handler, he gives one of the gorillas a banana and the other guy still gets his carrots. He doesn't want to eat the carrots, because he sees the other guy eat the banana. You know what I'm saying? Harold, eat your f**king carrots."

Amazon Studios / STX Entertainment

Watch the full trailer for Gringo:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"An exhilarating mix of dark comedy, white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue, 'Gringo' joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of his back-stabbing business colleagues back home, local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that raise the question: Is he out of his depth -- or two steps ahead?"

Gringo opens in theaters on March 9.

