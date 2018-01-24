Joel Taylor, Star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' Dead at 38

Joel Taylor, best known as one of the stars from Discovery Channel's documentary reality series, Storm Chasers, died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 38.



The network confirmed the news to ET on Wednesday, releasing the following statement:



"We are so saddened to hear about Joel's passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of The Dominator. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."



Although the cause of death has yet to be determined, Richard L. Duggar II of the Martin-Duggar funeral home told ET on behalf of the family that Taylor died while on a cruise.



"We ask for your understanding during this difficult time, and your respect for the family while they deal with the loss of their son," a statement from the funeral home reads.



According to The Washington Post, Taylor studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. As a student at the university, he chased the infamous Moore tornado of May 3, 1999, which caused more than $1 billion in damage and killed 36 people. Winds in that storm were clocked at 301 mph, the highest recorded on Earth.



Shortly after the tragic news broke, friends of the Elk City, Oklahoma, native took to Twitter to share their condolences.



"RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor," Taylor's former co-star, meteorologist Reed Timmer, wrote. "I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend."



"We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase," he added. "I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend."

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Timmer also shared a few pics and videos of his pal "doing what he loved" most: "#stormchasing."

Photos of Joel doing what he loved #stormchasingpic.twitter.com/VHO7i4j2Xn — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Here is video of one of Joel's many tornado intercepts, but this one from May 29, 2001 when just 21 in the TX Panhandle. Incredible natural instinct chasing tornadoes and reading the sky. No one better at dominating back roads behind the wheel https://t.co/wIx1AUDKng — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

See more tributes from his fans and friends below:

The weather world is a little darker tonight. #RIP Joel Taylor. pic.twitter.com/506UrSnIr1 — RobertHahnVNL (@RobertHahnVNL) January 24, 2018

I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding. He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor…you will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/mZI5eHzhKG — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) January 24, 2018

I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing of Joel Taylor. My heart goes out to his parents. Long before his Discovery fame, Joel and his parents accompanied us on a trip to Hawaii while we taped our show Atmosphere’s. His passion for tornadoes was infectioushttps://t.co/tXUiUF5aUo — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 24, 2018

An entire generation of meteorologists and storm chasers grew up on and were inspired by the actions of Joel Taylor. May his spirit carry on in them and may he rest in peace. — Nolan Meister (@Nolan_Meister) January 24, 2018

Wow. Shocked. Rip Joel Taylor. Forever a storm chaser legend and a personal idol. Chaser community lost a good one — Ryan Darr (@_Radarr) January 24, 2018

Another great chaser gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to hear that Joel Taylor, a person who had a huge passion for storm chasing, has passed away at the age of 38. Please keep his family in your prayers. #chaseon — Echo Top Chasers (@EchoTopChasers) January 24, 2018

Horrible to hear that we've lost Joel Taylor today. One of the kindest chasers I've met - he was more than happy to take a picture with a star-struck nerd back in 2014. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/vm1HCvuBAS — Sean Ernst (@Sean_Ernst_Wx) January 24, 2018

Terrible news in the weather community tonight. RIP Joel Taylor. A great guy who will be sorely missed. — Chris McBee (@McBeeWX) January 24, 2018

