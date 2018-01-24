Joel Taylor, Star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' Dead at 38
Joel Taylor, best known as one of the stars from Discovery Channel's documentary reality series, Storm Chasers, died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 38.
The network confirmed the news to ET on Wednesday, releasing the following statement:
"We are so saddened to hear about Joel's passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of The Dominator. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
Although the cause of death has yet to be determined, Richard L. Duggar II of the Martin-Duggar funeral home told ET on behalf of the family that Taylor died while on a cruise.
"We ask for your understanding during this difficult time, and your respect for the family while they deal with the loss of their son," a statement from the funeral home reads.
According to The Washington Post, Taylor studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. As a student at the university, he chased the infamous Moore tornado of May 3, 1999, which caused more than $1 billion in damage and killed 36 people. Winds in that storm were clocked at 301 mph, the highest recorded on Earth.
Shortly after the tragic news broke, friends of the Elk City, Oklahoma, native took to Twitter to share their condolences.
"RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor," Taylor's former co-star, meteorologist Reed Timmer, wrote. "I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend."
"We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase," he added. "I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend."
Timmer also shared a few pics and videos of his pal "doing what he loved" most: "#stormchasing."
See more tributes from his fans and friends below: