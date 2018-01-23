Joey Fatone Shuts Down *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors

Say "bye, bye, bye" to the idea of seeing *NSYNC reuniting at the Super Bowl.

Joey Fatone shut down rumors that the boy band would reunite, a la Destiny's Child, for alum Justin Timberlake's halftime show at this year's game in a video to TMZ over the weekend.

"If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now, so obviously there’s your proof: nothing,” the 40-year-old singer noted. “There’s nothing wrong with that! [Justin's] doing his thing!”

So, his old bandmates seemingly would not be joining him on Super Bowl Sunday (barring any Jon Snow-like trickery), but it's not like they weren't game for it!

Last year, months before the Timberlake halftime reports broke, Lance Bass told ET that he'd be excited to get the boys back together for the Super Bowl.

"Yes! Of course!" he exclaimed. "Give us a call, NFL. Let's do a medley of all the best performances of the past."

Watch the video below for some things we can expect from Timberlake's halftime show.

