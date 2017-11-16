John Boyega Dishes on Prince William and Prince Harry's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Stromtrooper Cameos

The actor said during the roundtable discussion that the four celebs all decked out in the iconic armor made for a "strange contrast of a weird family."

"It was a great experience," Boyega marveled at the "fun" opportunity to perform alongside members of one of the most powerful and influential families in the world.

Rumors of William and Harry's involvement on the film sprang up in April, when the brothers took a tour of Pinewood Studios in London, where parts of The Last Jedi were filmed. While there, the pair visited the production workshops and met the cast and crew of the latest installment in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise.