John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal Hit the Road for Hilarious New 'Carpool Karaoke'
John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal are somehow fitting inside a vehicle together for an all new episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series!
The inspiring WWE wrestler and the 7-foot-1-inch tall Basketball Hall of Famer hit the road to sing classic hits from the '80s and '90s, many of which O'Neal seems to have memorized, much to his and Cena's surprise.
WATCH: Will Smith Gets Jiggy With James Corden in Epic Celeb-Packed 'Carpool Karaoke' Sing-Along: Watch!
What is most exciting are the brief glimpses at what the enormous pair of sports titans do while hanging out together outside the vehicle -- which seems to include surprising people at donut shops, dead-lifting random people on the street and shooting free throws on a public court.
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Dances Like a 'Maniac' on 'Lip Sync Battle' and It's Seriously Great
Among the songs Cena and O'Neal will be singing along to are Hall & Oates' "Maneater," LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" and, according to WWE.com, Cena's very own theme song, "My Time Is Now."
The series, which is based off James Corden's popular Late Late Show segment, has already had some epic carpool pairings including Billy Eichner and Metallica, Game of Thrones sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande, as well as Miley Cyrus and her entire family, just to name a few.
NEWS: Why James Corden Won't Be Hosting the New 'Carpool Karaoke' Series
Check out the video below for a look at some of the series' upcoming episodes and epic team-ups.
Cena and O'Neal's hilarious Carpool Karaoke drops Sept. 5 on Apple Music.