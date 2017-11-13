John Cena Opens Up About Showing His 'Romantic Side' With Nikki Bella (Exclusive)

John Cena couldn't be more in love with his fiancee, Nikki Bella, and has no problem showing it!

ET spoke with the WWE star turned actor about his new animated film, Ferdinand, on Sunday in Los Angeles, where he talked about how the film's theme -- not judging a book by its cover -- relates to his own life. Cena said he isn't afraid to be himself, including showing his softer side with Bella on her reality show, Total Bellas.

"The ability on shows like Total Bellas [is] to be able to show kind of who I am as a human being," he explains to ET's Nischelle Turner. "And certainly the public relationship I have with Nicole showing a little bit of, like, the fact that I do enjoy a romantic time with my wife to be. I think it sends the message that it's OK to be yourself."

Cena is certainly looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with Bella, and praised both her cooking and hosting skills.