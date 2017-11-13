John Cena Opens Up About Showing His 'Romantic Side' With Nikki Bella (Exclusive)
John Cena couldn't be more in love with his fiancee, Nikki Bella, and has no problem showing it!
ET spoke with the WWE star turned actor about his new animated film, Ferdinand, on Sunday in Los Angeles, where he talked about how the film's theme -- not judging a book by its cover -- relates to his own life. Cena said he isn't afraid to be himself, including showing his softer side with Bella on her reality show, Total Bellas.
"The ability on shows like Total Bellas [is] to be able to show kind of who I am as a human being," he explains to ET's Nischelle Turner. "And certainly the public relationship I have with Nicole showing a little bit of, like, the fact that I do enjoy a romantic time with my wife to be. I think it sends the message that it's OK to be yourself."
Cena is certainly looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with Bella, and praised both her cooking and hosting skills.
"Nicole's a great cook, but she's also a great host, and she's also really good at, like, 'Will I have time to cook and not take away from the hosting duties?'" he shares. "And she defers to host. So, a lot of times she'll leave -- she'll do three or four dishes but won't concentrate on, like, the two-day dish which takes forever. Because, she'll put all the effort into hosting and ... she makes me look like a great host because usually we host together."
As for their upcoming nuptials, Cena says wedding planning is also a bonus since it gives them time to spend together despite their busy schedules.
"I'm excited to go through the process," Cena says of finding a suit for his big day. "That's cool because [wedding planning] forces us to make time. And making time for this event means we get time with each other. So, I'm looking forward to it."
And Cena couldn't keep the smile off of his face when talking about his beautiful fiancee.
"I'm in love," he says. "You know, if you've ever been in love, you know what it's about. I'm in love."
Ferdinand hits theaters on Dec. 15.
ET spoke with Cena earlier this month, when he talked about preparing for his and Bella's first dance at their wedding!
