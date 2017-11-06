John Cena Reacts to Nikki Bella's Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination, Talks Wedding Planning (Exclusive)

John Cena is still not over Nikki Bella's shocking elimination on Dancing With the Stars.

ET caught up with the 40-year-old WWE star at the Daddy's Home 2 junket and premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend, where he marveled over his fiancée's journey on the dance competition show -- and how she handled getting booted off during week seven.



"I thought she handled it great," Cena told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I think I handled it worse. I was very shocked, I was filming nights on Bumblebee, so I couldn't be there. I tried to be there as much as I could for her, and I guess, in hindsight, I wish I was there more. I don't know if it would have helped or whatever, but I wish I was there, especially in that moment."



"I think it was shocking to everybody that watched the show," he continued. "I think when you watch the program, the goal is to take someone who doesn't know the skill and watch them develop over the course of time and I know she walked into that with two left feet. We used to dance together and just do the awkward prom dance, that's all we got. And man, in the arc of seven weeks she became a beautiful dancer, so I can speak for myself and say that I was extremely shocked."