John Cena Reveals He Got His 'A** Kicked Every Day' as a Kid (Exclusive)

John Cena may look intimidating, but he couldn't be more of a softie.

The 40-year-old actor graces the cover of Parade's latest issue, and inside the magazine, he reveals that he wasn't always as tough as he appears to be.

"I got my a** kicked every day," Cena recalls of his childhood, when he said he used to dress like "MC Hammer and Kid 'n Play on a collision course." "[I had my] hair stuck straight up, dyed at the top...I had the rayon pants -- mustard polka dot -- and the airbrushed overalls."

So, the WWE star got beat up -- but he's definitely not crying about it. "It kinda made me who I am," he confesses, revealing that after one fight in particular, he begged his dad to "buy me a set of weights" -- and has been building muscle ever since.