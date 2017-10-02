John Cena Shares Steamy Kiss With Nikki Bella On Stage After Sexy 'Fifty-Shades'-Inspired 'DWTS' Routine
Nikki Bella delivered one of her sexiest dances yet on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, and her fiancé, John Cena, was in the audience to cheer her on.
It was "Guilty Pleasures Week" on DWTS, so the WWE Diva and pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev performed a Fifty Shades of Grey-themed Viennese waltz, set to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain," and the number set the dance floor on fire.
Following their dance -- in which Bella showed off her flawless physique in a sheer, sexy black lingerie-inspired ensemble -- the pair were joined by Cena, who was welcomed to the stage by host Tom Bergeron.
"I thought it was probably a good idea to just get you out here to give your comments first," Bergeron said, laughing.
Cena, who chuckled as his fiancée wrapped her arms around his waist, had nothing but praise for her steamy routine.
"I thought it was spicy! I thought it was exciting, I thought it was sexy, I thought it was fearless. I thought it was every reason why I love you," Cena told Bella, as he pulled her in for a hug and a sweet kiss.
As for Chigvintsev, Cena jokingly gave him a threatening glare and raised his fist menacingly before his scowl transformed into a broad smile and he shook the dancer's hand with the talented pro.
"Well done," he praised. "Very well done."
For their efforts, Bella and Chigvintsev earned a 21 out of 30 -- a score shared by four other couples including Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess, Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Frankie Munitz and Witney Carson.
ET caught up with Bella during rehearsals this week, where she opened up about performing a dance inspired by the erotic novels and admitted that she and Cena have their very own red room.
"[John] really built me a beautiful red room," she explained. "The walls are like beautiful red velvet walls. Actually, the door going into it looks like a door from a castle. It's pretty insane. It has fur rugs, candles, chandelier. A lot of drawers."
Check out the video below to hear more about her steamy relationship, as well as her other guilty pleasure: cheesy romance novels.
Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.