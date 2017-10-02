John Cena Shares Steamy Kiss With Nikki Bella On Stage After Sexy 'Fifty-Shades'-Inspired 'DWTS' Routine

For their efforts, Bella and Chigvintsev earned a 21 out of 30 -- a score shared by four other couples including Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess, Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Frankie Munitz and Witney Carson.

ET caught up with Bella during rehearsals this week, where she opened up about performing a dance inspired by the erotic novels and admitted that she and Cena have their very own red room.

"[John] really built me a beautiful red room," she explained. "The walls are like beautiful red velvet walls. Actually, the door going into it looks like a door from a castle. It's pretty insane. It has fur rugs, candles, chandelier. A lot of drawers."

Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.