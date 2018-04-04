John Krasinski Upset London Customs Agent Who Couldn’t Believe He Was Married to Emily Blunt

John Krasinski has shattered the dreams of a London customs agent.

During his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the audience erupted in applause at the mention of the Office star's wife, 35-year-old actress Emily Blunt.

"That reaction means I married up, and don't I know it," Krasinski said. "They don't have to tell me; the customs agent in London did."

That's when the 38-year-old actor recalled a recent trip to the U.K. in which he shared a rough experience with a customs worker.

"I don't know if you know, but Emily just shot a movie, it's a small indie called Mary Poppins," he joked. "And I went to visit her all the time, almost every weekend."

He continued, saying it was a "great experience," until he approached one surly-looking customs agent in particular.

"It was going great, the customs, the whole experience. And then I hit this guy who was about my age," Krasinski said. "He looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me."

The actor, who starred on NBC's The Office for eight years, said the agent was less than impressed with his work.

"And he said, 'It says here that you're an actor. Would I know you from anything?' And I went, 'You know, we redid the U.K. version of The Office,'" he shared. "Strike one! He was like, 'Oh, you took what we did perfect.'"

But it was when Krasinski mentioned Blunt's name that the agent really got fired up and angrily stamped his passport.

"And then he says, 'Who are you visiting here?' And I was like, 'My wife,'" said the star. "He says, 'Oh, is she an actress? Would I know her?' And I said, 'I don't know man, her name's Emily Blunt.' And he goes like this, 'You? You married Emily Blunt? Go. Just go.'"

Angry customs agents aside, Krasinski recently wrote, directed and starred alongside Blunt in the new horror film A Quiet Place, which hits theaters Friday.

Watch the video below for ET's exclusive interview with Krasinski on his directorial debut.

