John Legend Looks Exactly Like Daughter Luna in Adorable Throwback Photos
Baby John Legend is the cutest!
The 38-year-old singer shared a handful of adorable throwback pics on Instagram on Friday, showing fans how far along he's come.
In one photo, he looks nearly identical to his 1-year-old daughter, Luna.
Captioning every snap, "#fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor," the "All of Me" crooner posted pics of himself as a baby, teenager and when he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed an adorable new puppy to the family, which Luna was playing with on Friday.
