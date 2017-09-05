John Legend Recalls When He Once Tried to Breakup With Chrissy Teigen and Her Reaction Was Perfect

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have long been the epitome of celebrity couple goals, but even these two have had their ups and downs. In a new interview with The Guardianthe 38-year-old GRAMMY winner recalled the time he tried to break up with his now-wife, but that the split didn’t stick.

“I was really stressed and busy,” he told the British paper. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’”