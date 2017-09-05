John Legend Recalls When He Once Tried to Breakup With Chrissy Teigen and Her Reaction Was Perfect
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have long been the epitome of celebrity couple goals, but even these two have had their ups and downs. In a new interview with The Guardianthe 38-year-old GRAMMY winner recalled the time he tried to break up with his now-wife, but that the split didn’t stick.
“I was really stressed and busy,” he told the British paper. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’”
RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals John Legend Almost Broke Up With Her and Why She Loves All His Exes
The “breakup” lasted less than an hour and a half, but Teigen took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the almost tragic moment in their relationship.
“11 years later, baby,” she tweeted along with a laughing emoji.
The 31-year-old supermodel also clarified the brief split to her fans in a second tweet, writing, “It wasn't a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no.’"
Teigen previously opened up to Cosmopolitanin the December 2016 issue about the brief split, saying, "I knew it came from a place other than us not working. I always joke, 'Remember when you tried to break up with me?' He's like, 'Yes, sorry. Big mistake.'"
These days, Legend couldn’t be more smitten with his wife of four years.
WATCH: John Legend Talks Fertility Struggles With Wife Chrissy Teigen, Reacts to Her Opening About Drinking Less
“She pushes me to be funnier,” he told The Guardian, “not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”
For more from the adorable couple, watch the clip below!